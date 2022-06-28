Police in Rubanda District is investigating circumstances under which a 28 years old man was allegedly murdered.

The deceased is has been identified as Francis Turyamureba Valence resident of Karukara village, Karukara ward, Hamurwa Town council, Rubanda district.

It’s alleged that on the 26th June 2022 at around 8pm, one Restatuta Kemigisha 39 years with her two girl children Arineitwe Fiona, 15 and Ainembabazi Caroline,17, while on their way from work, were allegedly attacked and beaten by the deceased and another one who is yet unknown.

They allegedly escaped and ran to the home of one Gertrude Turyamwomwe for rescue. While there, they called one Kenneth who alerted other people in the trading centre of Karukara and a mob gathered and found the two alleged suspects and started beating them.

One managed to escape and the deceased was left helpless until around 4am when he was taken to a nearby clinic for first aid. He was referred to Hamurwa Health Center IV where he died moments later.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,three suspects are arleady in custody including Restatuta and her two juvenile daughters to her in investigations.