There was no fighting reported around Bunagana areas and the whole zone in the Democratic Republic of Congo side remained in the hands of M23 terrorists.

This comes a few days after the M23 terrorists captured Bunagana border, defeating government forces who escaped for safety to Uganda.

Since then, government forces has tried to recapture the strategic town all in vain.

On Saturday, DRC government chose to fight for other areas occupied by rebels,but also badly lost.

The places that government forces were defeated by rebels include Chengerero, Rubavu, and Kabindi which are now in the hands of the enemy.

According to the resident district commissioner for Kisoro Hajji Ssekandi Shafique,the refugees at Bunagana border remain frustrated because they are not allowed to enter Congo to pick food from their gardens.

Ssekandi revealed that at least 614 new refugees reported to Nyakabande Transit Center on Saturday. Another 468 who had left the Camp sometime back also returned making a total of 1,081 arrivals.

The Cumulative number of refugees anually registered from 28th March 2022 is 32,001 individuals of 16,523 Households.

Most of the refugees are from the places of Gisigari, Bweza, Rutshuru and Jomba in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of aiding and planning for the M23 rebels targeting her mineral wealth.

The DRC has also suspended all bilateral agreements with Rwanda. The East African community is yet to deploy military aid to the DRC but Kinshasa has declared that Rwandan military won’t be welcome.

The DRC has had issues with Rwanda since 1994,after Kigali accused DRC of hosting persons that caused genocide in Rwanda which claimed 800,000 people.