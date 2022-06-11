Midland High School-Kampala has distanced self from students who were captured on camera doing bad manners in its school bus.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, students (boys and girls) travelling in a bus belonging to Midland High School, are seen rub-a-dubbing themselves in a very sensual manner.

It’s alleged that the students did the immoral acts on their way from an agriculture tour in Jinja on Friday.

One concerned citizen who shared the video on online even asked parents of girls who went for the tour to quickly take birth control pills to their daughters at school in order to avoid any future repercussions.

“If your daughter is at midland and went for the agriculture education show in jinja, please quickly take some contraceptives to school..otherwise next year you will be a grand parent.why sell alcohol at an education show🤔🤔🙄🙄,” a netizen advised.

However, the administration of Midland High School has come out to distance itself from such an immoral act saying that the students seen in the viral video belong to Lubiri High School since it’s the latter who hired their bus for an agriculture tour on 10th June, 2022.

“These were not students of our school. Midland High School is a school built on a very strong Christian foundation and strongly condemn behaviors of this kind. We very rigorously control our learning and living environment to ensure behavior of this kind is not given an opportunity to thrive,” FX Kyasa, the headteacher of Midland High School said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Kyasa also revealed that they hired their bus to Lubiri High School at a fee of Shs1 million.

“We will support our bus hire customers to ensure they manage this very unfortunate incident in the most appropriate manner. Our bus hire services will continue with more rigorous screening of our clients and their on bus passenger management.”