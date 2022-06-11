As scarcity of blood shoots up in Ugandan health facilities especially in the countryside, one socially responsible entity- Nile Breweries Uganda Limited is keen on tackling this challenge.

As accidents take a heavy toll on Ugandan road users, survivors bleed profusely, leading to a gigantic loss of blood in their bodies. Such victims therefore badly need blood, which is unfortunately not enough at Uganda Blood Transfusion Services.

Nile Breweries therefore offers a ray of hope. The entity is partnering with Uganda Blood Bank, to raise a substantial quantity of blood units, in a drive intended to save lives, by coming to the rescue of blood needy patients.

The move is also a give back initiative, intended to foster the core values of the beer company, as a socially responsible entity.

Better still, it is tailored towards bringing people together, as a way of inculcating a culture of blood donation among Ugandans, amid blood shortages in hospitals and other health centres.

According to Nile Breweries Legal and Corporate Affairs Director Onapito Ekomoloit, the drive is aimed at raising more than 800 units of blood, in a bid to support the Ministry of Health (MoH) and hospitals in savings lives, especially victims of road carnage, who are on a high rise in Uganda.

Organised under the theme “Donate to show solidarity”, the occasion will be held on June 15th at Total Petrol Station in Jinja city, starting 11:00 am local time. Similar events will be conducted in other cities like Mbarara and Kampala.

Nile Breweries therefore appeals to all stakeholders and concerned persons to make themselves available for the occasion at the designated centres, when it is the right time.

Mike Ssegawa, the Jinja South Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner appealed to Jinja residents to embrace the exercise wholeheartedly since it aims at saving lives of Ugandans.

“This is a noble cause. I will be there personally to donate blood to support our people who need it. I call upon all people in Jinja City and beyond to come out and support this cause,” said Mr Ssegawa.

He added, “I appeal to taxi drivers, boda riders, corporates, civil servants, market vendors, house wives/husbands, maids etc to get out on Tuesday and ensure they play their part to put blood in our hospital banks.”

Annual demand for blood in Uganda stands at 340,000 units, but falls short of about 100,000, according to statistics supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO).Against this background, efforts by Nile Brewaries are intended to fill this huge gap.

This will not be the first time for the company to make selfless efforts to boost the blood capacity at Uganda Blood Bank.

On September 3rd 2018 Nile Brewaries organised blood donation campaigns at five locations in Kampala city.These included Nakawa Market, Uganda Breweries Portbell, Luzira Market, Kireka Market and Mukono Market, in which substancial units of blood were collected to boost the capacity at Uganda Blood Transfusion Services.