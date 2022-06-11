The Gombolola Intelligence Security Officer (GISO) of Apeitolim sub county in Napak district has fled his home after suspected warriors dropped a letter threatening his life. The letter was allegedly dropped on Friday night at the gate inside his home in Apeitolim trading center.

This incident comes a day after unknown warriors shot and killed John Bosco Lopuli, the GISO of Lokopo sub county from his home in Nakichelet village.

Paul Iriama says he decided to abandon his home following the threats from the warriors who are accusing him of actively participating in disarmament exercises.

The authors of the letters said, “You and your team stop collecting our few guns, go to kotido. Kotido people have finished our animals, leave us with our few guns for protecting our animals, if not we shall start with you.”

Iriama says, a day before the incident his friend who is a teacher alleged that he found some group of warriors in the bar discussing about him while wondering why he should be actively participating in disarming his fellow Karamojong.

The authors accuse Iriama of being actively leading the security forces to taking their few guns which they are owning for protection.

‘’I’m living under fear and I no longer sleep in my home, I’m spending a lot of money to pay the lodge for accommodation while my wife is with her family,’’ he said.

According to him, the matter is already reported to the security and they are investigating it including tracking the said warriors who were in the bar talking about him.

Currently, there are waves of threats in the form of anonymous letters that have been sent to specific individuals and dropped in different areas across the region, generally threatening leaders to stop being involved in disarmament exercises.

Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson said they have received several complaints from their associates citing planned attacks by the warriors but they are following up the matter.

He said they are taking measures to guarantee security of the GISO, although he refused to reveal any further details.