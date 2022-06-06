President Yoweri Museveni will award 81 distinctive Ugandans during Heroes Day Celebrations that will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds on Thursday, June 9th, 2022.

This year’s event will run under the theme for, “Commemorating our Heroes and Heroines: An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda” and it commemorates those who have made an exceptional and outstanding contributions towards the development of Uganda.

This was announced today afternoon by the state minister for Economic Monitoring Hon. Peter Ogwang, during a media briefing at Uganda Media Centre (UMC) in Kampala.

“As stipulated in the National Honours and Awards Act, 2001, the Office of the President under the stewardship of Hon Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda through the Chancery/Presidential Awards Committee will hold an investiture ceremony as part of the program for the day,” Ogwang said.

” In 2001, Parliament of Uganda enacted the National Honours and Awards Act which provides for the formation of nine member Presidential Awards Committee to vet and approve those proposed to be recognised as heroes to be given awards and medals,” he added.

Hon. Ogwang said Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga will be among the awardees and he will receive the Golden Jubile medal for demonstrating high professional standards in criminal investigations, including large scale corporate fraud of 12 billion shillings and procurement fraud.

This will be in addition to the state appreciation for his skillful execution of his duties as the head of Economic Crimes Department, in addition to working as CID Kampala Metropolitan Police Commandant Land Protection Police Unit, Commissioner CID administration and training, among others.

“The event will be presided over by the President of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who will personally hand over these accolades to the selected distinguished Ugandans,” noted Ogwang.

Among invited guests include religious leaders, members of the diplomatic missions, veterans, political leaders, national and district level including MPs and government officials who are all required to all under take COVID19 tests.

The event will be broadcast live on television and radio for the public to follow the proceedings.

Also to be awarded with the Golden Jubilee by HE. Museveni include Kakira Joel, who donated land to government in 2018 for building Mabere Health Centre III, in Sheema District.

According Minister Ogwang, Kakira will be honoured for his ability to pay tuition fees for many children, and supporting Rweicumu Primary School in Sheema with scholastic materials for the candidate classes for the last four years.

He has also continuously enrolled orphaned and the needy children in schools where he can support and monitor them.

Adoko Judy, the Executive Secretary for Lango Cultural Foundation, and the Executive Director for Land and Equity Management Uganda (LEMU) will also bag the Golden Jubilee Medal.

“This will be done in appreciation for her excellent publications like; Land Matters in Displacement; The importance of land rights in Acholi land and what threatens them (2004),” Hon Ogwang said.

Mrs Adoko also wrote an article titled “The land rights and displacement in Northern Uganda, which was published in humanitarian exchange magazine (34), ODI (2006).

Other articles she wrote include: Falling between two stools; how women’s rights to land are lost between state and customary law-lessons from Apac District, Northern Uganda in Englert and Daley (EDS) women’s land rights and privatization in eastern Africa (James curry, 2008).

Meanwhile, O’Lalobo Tom will walk away from the celebrations with the Nalubale medal as an appreciation by the state for his role as a former airline pilot flying a DC-19 Aircraft who made it possible to build a strong base to fight dictatorship.

He became one of the first five members of Kikosi Maalum, Front For National Salvation (FRONASA) and others in exile who later captured Kampala after Moshi Conference. He flew a DC airplane that had a tyre pressure problem at landing in Arusha from Kilimanjaro with a group UNLA/F.

Background:

The medalists to be awarded by His Excellency the President in line with Section 3 of the National Honours and Awards Act 2001, are Eighty One (81) in number. They will be honoured and awarded as follows;

Thirty Four (34) Medalists will receive the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee Medal; which will be awarded in recognition for their outstanding service and loyalty to the Country.

Seventeen (17) Nalubaale Medalists to be awarded for their contribution to the political development of Uganda.

Eighteen (18) Luwero triangle medalists; usually awarded to any officer, man and woman who joined the armed struggle against dictatorship in Uganda.

Five (5) Damu Medalists; given to members of the military who were wounded in action or for having died in action during the liberation struggle, all qualify for the Damu Medal.

Four (4) Long Service Gold Police Medalists; to be given to officers with Long Service years that is thirty (30) years plus, with a clean and uninterrupted service to the Force.

Two (2) Long Service Silver Police Medalists; for their long service of 20 years plus, with a clean and uninterrupted service to the Force.

Two (2) honorary medalists who are civilians to be awarded for showing unwavering support to the police programmes and thus made police operations easier and improved as well as the welfare of officers.

To date, seventeen thousand two hundred twenty six medals have been awarded to exemplary nationals and non nationals who deserve the honour and recognition.