A delegation from the South on Monday visited the UPDF General Military hospital at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, Luweero district.

The delegation included South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Forces (SSPDF), South Sudan Ministry of Health, South Sudan AIDS Commission and the Research Triangle Institute of South Sudan.

It’s headed by the South Sudan Chief of Defence Health Services Maj Gen Dr.Alier Peter Ajok Bullen and accompanied by the Director South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Forces HIV-Secretariate.

Others were the in-charge Juba Military Hospital Maj Gomira Makenis Wara Yotama, Deputy Director HIV-Department Dr. Kolnyin Agai Kherubino Akec, Program Manager Dr. Monday Moi, Chief of Party Mr. Awongo Daffalla Habib, Clinical Advisor Dr. Chanjgwok Nyiyom Awin, HIV-program Analyst Dr. Esther Itorong, and the Professional Officer Dr. David Lukundu, among others.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Medical Services (CMS), Maj Gen Dr Ambrose Musinguzi said that the visiting team is on a guided study tour of the Chieftaincy Medical Services to benchmark on Uganda’s best practices in the fight against the HIV/AIDS scourge, including voluntary counseling and testing and safe male circumcision, among others.

He added that the delegation will also be visiting Masindi and Nakasongola military hospitals to envisage UPDFs’ specialized medical services in an upcountry military setting.

Maj Gen Musinguzi expressed his love for deepening the relationship between the UPDF and the SSPDF.

“This visit is aimed at helping the South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Forces to pick lessons that will enable them setup similar medical professionals back home,” he mentioned.

Speaking at the same meeting, the SSPDF Chief of Defense Health Services Maj Gen Dr Alier Peter Ajak Bullen commended the existing cordial cooperation between UPDF and SSPDF.

He further noted that bench marking from Uganda will enrich their capacities back home, most especially in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The UPDF Director of HIV/AIDS Lt Col Dr Robert Zavuga thanked the South Sudan delegation for choosing Uganda as their study tour destination.

He advised the team to compare notes, most especially about the State-of-the-Art medical equipment at the respective hospital facilities they had visited.

The meeting was also attended by the UPDF Director Medical Services Brig Gen James Kiyengo, Director Medical Logistics Col Robert Kaijana Muhangirwoha, Director Personnel and Administration at the Chieftaincy of Medical Services Col Emmanuel Ayuk Ewama, UPDF doctors and medical Officers, among others.