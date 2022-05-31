It was jubilation mood last weekend at Ngandu Primary School, Mukono Central Division as a team of officials from IENG Engineering, handed over the much needed scholastic items to needy pupils.

The occasion was as a result of Jinja South Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner Mike Ssegawa’s exceptional lobbying skills, directed at forging away foward, towards reviving Ngandu Primary School.

The badly needed items provided included; reusable sanitary pads, thousands of exercise books, pens, pencils, crayons, mathematical sets, maize flour, rice, sugar among others.

The package is intended to improve wellbeing of learners as they go about their studies.

It is a Universal Primary Education (UPE) school, founded by former MP for Mukono North Eriah Mambule Kiggundu, and was launched by the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, in the 1990s.

The school is currently in a deplorable state, with dilapidated stractures and lacks standard pit latrines.

Mr. Ssegawa, who led a team of IENG staff in offering a helping hand to the said school, remarked that arrangements are underway, vitally relevant for its renovation.

“This shool was officiated by the Kabaka, he laid its foundation stone, on which his signature is clearly manifested. It is the image we are trying to restore, the image of victory, and parents of Ngandu have started giving us their children, to attain education from this school. They were about six learners in this school, at a time of post COVID-19, but now, they are over 180,” Ssegawa, who is also former councilor for Ngandu Kigombya division, Mukono Municipality, explained.

He called upon other parents to bring their children to the school, such that they attain quality education, noting that as a government school, services are free of charge, and that pupils will be provided with breakfast, without any pay.

“Excuses that pupils have nothing for breakfast, you have seen maize flour, sugar, rice, we have brought today. I want pupils to have plenty of porridge, without,” the DRCC added.

Also important to point out, he expressed his unreserved appreciation to a team of officials from IENG Engineering, for offering a helping hand to the ailing school, clarifying that pupils will have enough of what is required of them to attain quality education, as a result of the provisions.

“I would like to thank the team from IENG Engineering, they have given us books, pens, mathematical sets, every pupil at this school will be in possession of enough exercise books, the least being six books, pens, shading crayons for nursery pupils, every pupil will be in possession of a mathematical set from P.4 to P.7. All girls will have access to sanitary pads, with effect from this term, and also the next term.”

Also Speaking to the school stakeholders, the Country head for IENG Engineering, Shafqat Ejaz noted that children have big dreams to achieve in life, and that as a socially responsible entity, they are duty bound to help them achieve those goals.

In company of his colleagues and learners, Shafqat planted a number of Macadamia trees, given the role of IENG to conserve the environment.

“For us we are here, just to make ourselves available, to be part of the community……and to be part of education development, to help kids grow, because they have dreams, and we as an institution we have to help them achieve those dreams,” Shafqat said.

Also while addressing stakeholders at the ocassion, the deputy town clerk for Mukono Municipality, Luboyera Magellan said construction works at the school will begin in two weeks time.

He informed everyone present, that government has already supplied a financial package, aimed at rebuiliding the school to national standards, vital for the provision of quality education to learners.

“Government has provided funds here to construct pit latrines, and as you can see, the school was ravaged by floods, it is among the UPE schools that were founded in 1993. This is one of the UPE schools that were first established here, but it is not in a good state,” Magellan said.

“The Mayor for Mukono Municipality and councilors have supported the budget for this year, including setting aside funds to renovate buildings, like the one you see the other side.

“The fist building from this side is going to be demolished because its roof is grounded, we still have land issues in this vincinity, but we will settle everything, for we have already written to the ministry of local government and education requesting them to start in a higher gear, the reconstruction and renovation of this school,” Magellan added.

Meanwhile, the headteacher for this school Harriet Nassubi appeared thankful to RCC Mike Ssegawa for his lobbying efforts, leading to vital provisions from the IENG Engineering team.

Most importantly, she appealed to government to intervene, such that the school secures a land title, which according to her will be an antidote to land wrangles hindering the expansion of this educational institution.

Much as there have been several complaints about poor conditions of UPE schools, state authorities have in the past months stepped up renovation efforts, and the Ngandu example is just one, in a series of government launched schools renovation efforts.