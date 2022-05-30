At least five prisoners from Butuntumula jail have died on the spot, while others survived with serious injuries, including their wardens after involving in a fatal accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The deceased inmates were identified as Mutwalibu Lugolobi, Elia Kizito, Innocent Gumisirize Ronald Nsubuga, and Umar Sentamu.

The nasty accident happened at around 10 am today at Nalongo village, Luweero district when a prison truck Tata registration number UG 0363U in which they were traveling, destined for Nakasongola collided with a Toyota Wish number UBG 587W, which was heading in the opposite direction to Kampala.

It is said that the prison truck was carrying 54 inmates alongside 12 wardens to unidentified farms.

The Spokesperson of Traffic Police Faridah Nampiima said the nasty accident is attributed to a damaged tyre, that was registered by a speeding Toyota Wish vehicle.

“It is suspected that this Lorry truck tried to avoid colliding with Toyota Fielder number UBG 587W, whose tyre burst, and hence the driver lost its control. On the opposite side, there was a prisons vehicle and the driver in a way of avoiding collision, instead drove towards its lane and they collided, and the truck overturned, killing five and injuring many. Other details will follow as the day progresses,” said Nampiima.

Luweero district Police commander, Living Twazagye said according to eyewitnesses, the accident occured after the Toyota Wish registered a flat tyre and lost control before ramming into the prison truck forcing it to overturn.

He added that five inmates died immediately while others and wardens sustained severe injuries. He said that both the injured and the dead were rushed to Luweero hospital.

The prison truck and Toyota Wish vehicles were towed to Luweero Central Police Station as a probe into the matter commences.

What surprised everyone is that the driver of the Toyota Wish fled the scene before the police arrived, even as the car which he was driving got badly damaged.

It should be noted that just like Kampala-Masaka highway, Gulu-highway has also in the past months been referred to as a death zone for motorists and passengers, due the fact that it has registered many accidents because the road is too slippery and narrow.