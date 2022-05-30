The leadership of Uganda Medical Association(UMA) Elgon Branch has clarified on the man who defiled and raped a 12-year old school girl who had gone to receive treatment.

Last week, Police in Northern city division in Mbale city arrested the suspect and he waiting to answer charges of aggravated defilement and rape in Court. The victim was said to be a senior one student of Town Side High School.

According to John Byamugisha the District Police Commander of Northern city division, the suspect was working with St Andrews Medical Clinic located at Bujoloto.

The DPC added that it was reported that the suspect was reportedly caught red handed by locals having sexual intercourse with the minor in his treatment room.

DPC Byamugisha further noted that the kid was sick and was given permission by school authorities to go and get treatment, which the predator apparently took advantage of.

However, according to Dr Muhamed Mulongo, the Chairperson of UMA Elgon Branch, following the incident, the association conducted an inquiry into the matter and it has since established that the accused person is Charles Khaukha, 25 who dropped out of Dokolo School of Nursing about 2 years ago.

“He has been working illegally as a nurse at St Andrews Clinic located in Bujoloto Cell, Nkoma Ward, Northern Division, Mbale City. The said clinic is owned by a friend of the accused by the name of Osama Geoffrey, who is said to be a clinical officer and his whereabouts are currently unknown,”Dr Mulongo said in a statement dated 30th May, 2022.

He added that during an interview, the accused told UMA leadership that the premises sheltering the clinic were recently demolished by the landlord are currently being used as for poultry farm.

“In conclusion, the accused is not medical doctor.”

“We would like to inform the General Public that not all people who work in clinics and health facilities and wear white clinical courts are doctors. We encourage the public to be vigilant and report any malpractices and quacks to the authorities.”