President Yoweri Museveni is yet to fulfill the 48 Billion Shillings pledge to Kabale University for face-lifting.

Edison Kakuru, the Chairman University Council says that in 2016, Museveni who was the guest of honor during the graduation ceremony pledged the money to help in face lifting infrastructure.

Kakuru says that the university administration has waited for the pledge to be fulfilled in vain. Kakuru says that as a result, the university is still accommodating students in dilapidated hostels. He also says that even the dilapidated hostels are not enough, which forced students to rent outside the university.

According to Kakuru, the failure of the university to own decent accommodation has led to its struggles to attract students from neighboring foreign countries.

Professor Joy Kwesiga, University Vice-Chancellor says that all the efforts to follow up the pledge have been futile.

Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for Information and National Guidance says that he will table the demands before the government to see if it can be possible for the pledge to be fulfilled.

Kabale university currently has an enrollment of 4347 students and 356 staff members.