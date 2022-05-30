KABEREMAIDO DISTRICT: The committee spearheading the breakaway of the Kumam speaking community from Iteso Cultural Union [TCU], has issued a new election road map for electing their cultural leader, “Won Ateker Papa me Kumam’’.

This is after three consecutive attempts to elect a cultural leader in recent years failed. This time the election of Won Ateker Papa me Kumam is to take place on July 7, 2022, with preparations ongoing.

A source within the committee who preferred anonymity told this correspondent that the elections first failed on June 5, 2021, July 16, 2021, and February 25, 2022, respectively over legal challenges, which the committee spearheading the election process did not address then.

“On June 5, 2021, the elections were halted when it emerged that the steering committee didn’t inform the line minister as per the constitutional requirement,” the source added.

He explained that though the committee followed almost all the requirements for the election of the cultural leader or paramount chief, there was a communication gap in mobilizing the sub-county councils and writing to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development on the matter.

According to the source, this prompted the steering committee to postpone the elections to July 16, 2021, however, the elections did not take place due to the second wave of covid-19 restrictions.

The available documents seen by this reporter indicate that the third attempt to have the elections conducted on February 25, 2022, failed after the process was abruptly put off due to a breach of the law.

Counsel Alfred Ewatu, head of the legal team announced that the elections could not proceed without certification from Uganda Registration Service Bureau

Ewatu said, the committee didn’t comply with Section 4 of the Cultural Leaders Act, 2011, which requires the institution to inform the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development in writing about the election of the cultural leader beforehand and also requires registration before any election is conducted.

However, the Kumam cultural heritage committee comprising elders has not given up in their quest to have the Kumam break away from Iteso Cultural Union and have their own cultural Paramount Chief.

On May 25, 2022, the Kumam Cultural Heritage held a general assembly at Kaberamaido Hotel, where they unanimously agreed to come up with a new election roadman.

According to the new roadmap seen by this correspondent, the swearing of members of the Electoral Commission is to take place on June 7, 2022, expression of interest by interested aspirants runs between June 8-17, 2022.

While the vetting of the aspirants by the electoral commission is stipulated to take place between June 20-22, 2022. Vetting of applicants by the elders’ council will run between June 22-30, 2022. The display of the voters’ register and elections take place on July 7, 2022.

George William Omuge, the Chairperson of Kumam Cultural Heritage committee used the same general assembly to unveil the final copy of the Kumam Culture Constitution.

The constitution has been amended to allow only members of the General Assembly to vote for the Kumam cultural leader.

The committee also changed the title of Kumam Chief from ‘‘Won Atekerin Papa Kumam’’ to ‘‘Won Ateker Papa me Kumam’’.

According to the Kumam Cultural Heritage constitution, aspirants for the position of Won Atekerin Papa me Kumam must be a Kumam of 60 years and above with a minimum of ‘O’ level qualification.

He should also be a leader at the ‘Won Ebuku’ (county) level.

Olobo James Dubai the Member of Parliament for Kyoga North Constituency and a clan leader of “Imugenya” requested Kumams to unite ahead of the election of Kumam chief.

The Kumam have tried to get autonomy from Iteso Cultural Union since 2011.

The election of Won Atekerin- Papa Kumam will see the Kumam community independent from Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) under Emorimor, which initially covered Kumams.

The Kumam-speaking community accuse ICU of sidelining them. ICU currently has no leadership after Soroti Court nullified the election of Sunday Paul Emolot as Emorikor Papa Iteso, replacing the late Augustine Osuban Adugala.

The Kumams are predominantly found in the districts of Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Amolatar, Dokolo, and parts of Soroti district.