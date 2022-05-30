Dear Graduates,

I congratulate you upon successfully completing your studies, it’s been a long journey that has finally come to an end.

University Education is very interesting as you learn alot of new things, you grow, meet people from all walks of life and majorly socialize. There are also challenges you face at campus but like any other community, challenges are part of life and make us more stronger.

As you join the narrow job market, I would like to share this insightful piece with you, i am pretty much sure it will be useful to you in your job search journey.

1. There is no good or bad course at the University. We have heard narratives from a section of people that some courses are better than the others. In my opinion, all courses offered at the University are good, it’s all about how you market yourself or the skills you have gained at the University. We have seen successful teachers and unsuccessful ones, we have seen rich and poor Doctors, we have seen rich and poor Engineers, we have seen successful and unsuccessful social workers etc. The course you have studied at the University may not necessarily determine your career success but how best you market yourself matters alot.

Market yourself to fit in this very competitive job market.

2. Make use of your networks from Campus. In most cases when students leave campus, they forget their coursemates, comrades in associations, clubs, discussion groups etc. Don’t loose your contacts of friends you have made at the University-its a huge social capital. Your colleague in your former district, course or tribe association may offer you a Job.

3. Keep in touch with some of your former lecturers whom you were close to. Some of those lecturers have consultancy firms, organizations or networks where they can offer you employment. Even if it’s a temporary assignment, you can start from there….!

4. Manage your job expectations. Start with that “small job” available to you, that’s if it’s available anyway. However much low paying it may be, hang in there, gain experience then you can get a better job with time. Don’t rush, take your time as you gain working experience required for your dream job. You may as well consider volunteering for some time. Remember, there graduates who completed their studies before you, still unemployed.

5. Prepare a simple CV and a cover letter that you will use to apply for jobs. At this point, you can include the experience you gained during your internship/industrial training in your CV. Don’t exegerate the CV to impress the employer, do not lie on the CV. Be real.

6. Ensure you learn some soft skills. Some students leave the University without learning how to press a computer keyboard. With the current job demands, soft skills are a must if you are to be absorbed by the employers. Learn basic computer skills like Ms Office, Zoom, TEAMS and using emails, and ohh, please have an email address.

7. Have a positive mindset and attitude towards work.

8. Apply only for Jobs you qualify for, don’t apply for an engineering job when you studied Adult Education. If the advert clearly states that they need proficiency in Ngakaramonjong language and you don’t speak it, your chances will be very low of being considered for such a Job, don’t waste your time and resources to apply. You will burn out.

9. Prepare for Job interviews if you have been shortlisted. Keep your phones on, Research about the company, read and understand the JD, don’t put on a lot of make up while going for the interviews, dress appropriately, show up for interviews atleast 30Mins to the actual time of your interview. After Interviews, don’t call asking “How far”. HR will call you once you are successful.

10. Keep applying until you get your dream Job.

All the Best in your career journey.

The writer is a freelance career Coach.

For any clarifications, critiques or contact:👇

wabyoonaa@gmail.com.