The chairman of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Mr. Daudi Migereko has said that the tourism industry in Uganda, that is at the zenith of its performance, needs more funding from government.

Mr. Migereko made the remarks during celebrations to mark the country’s achievements in the tourism sector for this Financial Year 2021/22 at Sheraton Hotel, in Kampala on Friday.

“The tourism sector needs a lot of money, government money and that from investors, or the private sector but the message we are getting out of this will help to inspire government to invest in more money, to make sure that citizens in business invest money in tourism activities, coupled with attracting foreign investors,” Mr. Migereko explained.

He also stressed the indispensability of the sector to Uganda, as far as bringing in the badly needed foreign revenue is concerned. He said that in 2019 alone, the sector generated revenue amounting to Shs. 1.6 billion dollars, and was employing a greater number of Ugandans than ever before.

“The Tourism sector is very important to Uganda, in the year 2019 we were at our peak and tourism was bringing about 1.6 billion dollars in the country, and employing over 660 people, attracting over 1.5 million visitors,” added Mr. Migereko.

Note should be taken that Uganda’s recent achievements in the tourism sector are in tandem with Explore Uganda the Pearl of Africa Brand, that was launched on January 21st 2021, by the President of Uganda His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, at Kololo airstrip.

Moving forward, Uganda participated in a prestigious award winning ceremony that took place on May 6th 2022 at City Hall Cape town South Africa, that was embraced by 55 countries.

At the end of it all, she emerged winner, lifting two Gold medals and one other distinguished accolade for the film presented about Uganda’s nature, encompassing tourist attractions like ,birds, lakes, rivers and other water bodies, plus the way Ugandans are hospitable and welcoming.

These medals include; the Gold Award for Tourist Destination Country in Africa, Gold award for Tourist Destination Country Internationally, and Grand Prix Award for Tourist Destination country in Africa.

The Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (TWA) Hon. Tom Butime who presided over the ceremony, was flanked by the Chief Executive Officer for Uganda Tourism Bord (UTB) Ms. Lilly Ajarowa, Vice chairperson for UTB Ms. Susan Muhweezi and Bazir Ajer who is director for UTB.

While speaking to the congregation, Hon. Sam Butime lauded UTB for reaching this marvelous milestone, and urged skilled Ugandans in the film making sector to look out for opportunities in filming wild life activities.

“These awards, these trophies, these accolades cue the scenary, the place where you shoot.. For me I continue being optimistic, as a minister in the tourism sector. Optimism and patience, and eventually, we win. I therefore congratulate UTB, ministry, board, I congratulate the effort, i congratulate TWA, who were behind the consultancy, the production,”.said Minister Butime.

He also noted that the cinema which was presented at the festival and produced locally, will be a vital tool in attracting leisure goers internationally, to visit Uganda and explore the beauty of its nature.

UTB Chief Executive Director Ms. Ajarowa, while talking to the participants said the sector has made a lot of strides in getting Ugandans, and the rest of the world acquainted with the refreshed destination brand.

She said online impressions for the brand hit 526 million from the time it was launched, 55 million online users , 18 million views, and 381000 clicks for the display banner.

Also important to note, the project whose video was presented at the competitions hit 1.6 million views, with 9 million impressions, and 378418 engagements, according to Ajarowa.

She underlined the video’s importance as an invitation to the world, to rediscover the beauty of the pearl of Africa, which highlights the beauty in Africa, for an adventure of the life time.

More importantly, these awards seek to honor exceptional and innovative video content related to the tourism and travel industry, and are very important in helping the tourism stakeholders in Uganda to kickstart the sector, vital for popularizing the nation as a preferred tourism destination.