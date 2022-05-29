The much awaited program, Parish Development Model was successfully launched on Saturday 28th May 2022 in Fort Portal City by Resident City Commissioner RCC Angalia Godwin Kasigwa.

The RCC was flanked by his Deputies of North and Central Divisions.

The political wing led by the City Woman MP Irene Linda, City Deputy Mayor, City Speaker, Division Mayors and vast local leaders also graced the occasion.

Angalia called upon the citizenry to embrace and act with honesty towards the program. He cautioned any one waiting to embezzle the PDM funds that they will face it rough.

“This is a no go area for embezzler, your end result will be the prestigious Katojo Prison,” he asserted.

Hon.Linda called up on the people of Fort Portal to collectively work in unison and embrace the PDM program to chase away poverty from their respective homes. She underscored the need to have a complete mindset change and urged the leaders to take on the sensitisation campaigns as key inorder to realise a successful program.

The Parish Development Model is a Government strategy or approach for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish level as the lowest economic planning unit. This will ensure support for more Ugandans to increase their demand for goods and services. In Fort Portal City it will be implemented in 25 Wards.

The model identifies seven pillars that include: i) production, storage, processing, and marketing; 2) Infrastructure and Economic Services; 3) Financial Inclusion; 4) Social Services; 5) Mindset Changing; 6) Parish Based Management Information System; 7) Governance and Administration.

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is the last mile strategy for service delivery by Government of Uganda for improving incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level. It is an extension of the whole-of-Government approach to development as envisaged under NDPIII, with the Parish as the lowest administrative and operational hub for delivering services closer to the people and hence foster local economic development.

The PDM underlies the spirit of harmonization of Government interventions with every MDAs focusing on; delivering services closer to the people; and measurable results at the Parish level in order to ensure transformation of the subsistence households into the money economy. This transformation requires organized, integrated, well-coordinated and results-based efforts.