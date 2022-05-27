The Minister in Charge of Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello on Thursday 26th May 2022 threatened to order for the arrest of Fort Portal City and Kabarole District officials over mismanagement of public funds and government projects.

The Minister who was fully armed with officials from State House Anti-Corruption Unit, ISO, Public Service Commission, CID and PPDA grilled the officials on a number of alleged mismanagement of public funds and projects.

The heated session was also attended by Fort Portal Resident City Commissioner Angalia Godwin Kasigwa and his Deputies, RDC Kabarole district Festus Bandeeba among other government officials.

Ms Akello had earlier on been petitioned on a number of issues ranging from mismanagement of over Shs200 million allocated for schools reopening in Fort portal City, Shs21 million allegedly swindled by Fort Portal City officials, mismatch on funds released amongst Fort Portal City divisions, enchroachment on wetlands, illegal mining in Kabarole, and shoddy works of Nyabweya Primary School.

She handed over seven officials to State House Anti-Corruption Unit and CID for further investigations.

Those handed over to State House Anti-Corruption Unit, ISO and CID to record statements included Assist.Town Clerk Fortpotal City Rusoke John Bosco, North Division Acting Clerk Labwoni Apuuli, North Division treasurer Mr.Leo, Nyabweya Primary school construction manager, environment officer Kabarole and many others.

However, many of them went into hiding thus prompting the Minister to issue a directive to the security to hunt them down and have them record statements. Those included Fort Portal City acting treasurer Pamela, the City Education officer, lands officer Kabarole among others.

The state Minister for Monitoring Peter Ogwang is also expected in Fort Portal City soon on carry out operations against the corrupt. Fort Portal City has been embroiled in corruption tendencies which has hindered service delivery and development in the area.