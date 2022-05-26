The territorial police in Kyegegwa has today 26th may 2022, about 0900am registered a, single fatal accident involving Motor vehicle reg No UBK077S Toyota Hiace (drone).

The accident happened at Kyasitiri along the Kyenjojo_Kyegegwa Highway, which claimed lives of five people, seriously injuring other eight.

Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic Police Spokesperson says the five deceased persons have been identified as Byamukama Hebert aged 46 years, Katusabe Consolata aged 47 years and a male juvenile only identified as Agondeze all residents of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District and two un indentified male adults.

“The injured are Nabagereka aged 59 years a resident of Hesi Bunyangabo District, Asaba Bibohere aged 44 years a resident of Kyarusozi Kyenjojo District, Katesigwa Noah aged 45years a resident of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Wabaire Sam 32 years a resident of Lweza Makindye Ssabagabo, Junior Samuel aged 20 years a resident of Mugusu Bunyangabo District, Atuhaire Fatuma aged 32years a resident of Mabira Kyaduri Kyenjojo District and Kemigabo Juliet 27 years, a resident of Kicucu Bunyangabo District,” Nampiima said in a statement on Thursday.

She added that the casualties were all rushed to Mubende Referral Hospital for further Management, while the bodies of the deceased have since been conveyed at Kyegegwa Hospital mortuary for post mortem

“The accident has been attributed to a Tyre Burst and inquiries are at hand.”