STATE LODGE, NAKASERO: President Museveni has received a special message from Saudi Arabia King His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The message was yesterday delivered to the President by the visiting Saudi Royal Court Advisor, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan.

In the special message, the Saudi King informed President Museveni of the upcoming Saudi-Africa as well as Saudi-Arab summits that are coming up and urged President and the government of Uganda to fully participate and support the summits.

In May last year, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz called for a summit with African leaders inside the Kingdom after Saudi Arabia’s successful hosting of the Arab-American Islamic Summit focused on combating extremist ideology and halting the financing of terrorism.

The Saudi King further announced US$1bn investment fund for African countries that he said would support African countries with investments and loans to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects will be carried out by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD.

Saudi Arabia was among lender counties which met in Paris in May to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the pandemic and to discuss handling the continent’s billions of dollars in debt.

The President and his guest discussed various opportunities that African nations can exploit the investment fund which has not been utilized since it was announced. They also discussed various ways to strengthen the trade ties between Uganda and Saudi Arabia for the mutual benefit of their people.

Mr. Museveni pledge all the support towards the Saudi Arabia expo 2030.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Investment and Privatization, Hon Evelyn Anite and that of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello-Oryem among others.