The country is still griefing following the death of the Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah who passed on yesterday from Seattle, USA.

Oulanyah was at the beginning of February, 2022 flown to USA to receive specialised treatment after his health deteriorated.

In January, the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among and Oulanyah’s close friends intervened when he didn’t answer their repeated phone calls for three days.

After several unsuccessful phone call attempts, Among decided to drive to Oulanyah’s residence in Muyenga to check on him, on January 29, 2022.

“She found him in his bed,” one MP from Teso Sub-region said, adding, “but he was not sleeping.”

Among noticed that Oulanyah was struggling to speak and was visibly weak. At the time, Oulanyah was staying with one female relative in the house while his security officers watched over the compound and gate.

The two term Deputy Speaker had spent three days without eating and he was evacuated from his home to Mulago National Referral Hospital and eventually out of the country.

“We all got concerned that Speaker Oulanyah had not eaten for three days when he was home because he had a swollen throat. He was very weak and was wheeled to the ambulance from his home to the hospital,” a source told Uganda Radio Network (URN) recently.

Oulanyah was flown to Seattle, United States of America on February 5, 2022, for specialised treatment. He travelled with four people who included his personal doctor, paramedics and a female relative.

Terminal illness:

Deputy Speaker Among, Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao and Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo last week travelled to visit ailing Oulanyah in Seattle.

The team’s role was only to assess the options available as ordered by President Yoweri Museveni that would ensure that the Speaker’s life is saved.

It’s alleged that by the time, Among and team visited, Oulanyah was already on life support machines and there was limited or no chance for the Speaker to live again.

And assessing his current situation, a debate ensued among the team on whether to pull the machines off or not, but they were overruled by President Museveni who insisted that they wait.

According to NilePost news website, President Museveni had for long expressed that there would be a miracle despite being told months ago that Oulanyah’s illness was terminal.

Oulanyah according to sources was having terminal cancer.

President Museveni was willing to do anything to save Oulanyah’s life, unfortunately his wish didn’t yield fruits and on Sunday morning he received the sad news that his blue-eyed man had passed on.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament” President Museveni tweeted on Sunday.

According to the President, he got the information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with Oulanyah and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.May His soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni added.

Poison allegations:

Nathan L’Okori, the father of the fallen Speaker yesterday claimed that his son died of poison, according to Daily Monitor newspaper.

Addressing mourners at Oulanyah’s ancestral home in Omoro District, the griefing L’Okori said the Speaker did not die of natural causes but he was quick to advise that his son’s death shouldn’t be politicised.

“I know very well that he was poisoned, and whatever somebody will say tomorrow should not distort the information we now have…. I don’t want somebody to bring their politics here,” Daily Monitor quoted Mr L’Okori.

Mr L’Okori further disclosed that Oulanyah revealed the cause of his illness, which suddenly began manifesting publicly after he became a Speaker last May, before he travelled for specialised medical care in abroad.

“He (Oulanyah) called and promised me certain things and what he told me I know very well,” he added.

However, the father didn’t reveal the identity of the person who may have poisoned Oulanyah.

Oulanyah was last seen in parliament on December 21, 2021.

Last year, shortly after his swearing-in as speaker, Oulanyah disappeared from the public eye for a month after presiding over parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year budget at Kololo Independence grounds.

His deputy Anita Among has mostly been in charge of the parliamentary business since the beginning of the term in May, a matter that triggered speculation about his health. Reports had initially indicated that Oulannyah was battling COVID-19.