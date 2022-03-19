The Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma has suspended Kabale primary schools athletics competitions due to divisive politics.

According to the RDC’s letter addressed to the Edmond Ntimba who’s the Chief Administrative Officer for Kabale district, competitions will have to wait until their religious differences are harmonized.

The religious differences between the Catholics and Anglicans emerged during the Kabale Head teachers Association elections that were held on 11th February 2022, where Anglicans took 11 positions and one for the Catholics.

The results prompted the head teachers from catholic schools to split themselves from the association, choosing to form their own.

The Kabale district sports officer on the 22nd of February 2022 released a program for the primary school kids athletics competition and the splinter group rejected it and formed their own program. The splinter group’s program prompted the RDC to suspend all the sports activities until all matters are sorted.

The RDC will meet all the head teachers on 21st march 2022 at Kabale Rukiiko Hall to sort the religious differences before the competitions can go on.

In a petition dated 14th February 2022 addressed to the Kabale District Education Officer, the Head teachers in the Catholic Schools Association alleged that there were irregularities and religious segregation in the election held on 11th February, 2022, to choose the leadership of Kabale Primary School Head teachers Association.

While speaking to our reporter, Charles Akankwasa, the Former Chairperson of the Kabale Catholic Headteachers’ Association said they had intelligence that the Anglicans had convened in a caucus meeting to plan on how to use their majority membership and deny Catholics important positions through the election.

However, the newly elected Chairperson of the Kabale District Headteachers Association, Alex Biryomumeisho dismissed allegations that the 11th February election was based on religious segregation. Mr. Biryomumeisho who is also the Nyabushabi Primary School Headteacher argued that if the election was marred by religious segregation, no Catholic would be elected into any office since the Anglicans have the majority voting rights.

THE ELECTION.

On 11th Feb. 2022, the Kabale Primary Sshool Headteachers Association held an election to choose new leaders and this is how the results were as follows;

Main Stream Leadership.

1.Chairperson – Alex Biryomumeisho, Headteacher Nyabushabi Primary School (Anglican)

2.Vice Chairperson – Charity Tibahitana, Headteacher Muyebe Primary School (Anglican)

3.Secretary – Gilbert Bajunwoha, Headteacher Rwesasi Primary School – (Anglican)

4.Vice Secretary – Jacqueline Mwesigwa, Headteacher Nyamyerambiko Primary School (Anglican)

5.Treasurer – Ariheihi Allen, Headteacher Nyakagyera Primary School (Anglican)

6 Publicity Secretary – Saturday Corpenicus, Headteacher Kakondo Primary School (Anglican)

7.Scretary For Women Affairs – Agnes Ahimbisibwe, Headteacher Kyasaano Primary School (Cathoilic)

Subcounty Representatives

1. Kamuganguzi Subcounty – Innocent TurayamureebA (Catholic)

2.Kitumba Subcounty – Sabiti Patrick, Kiniogo P.S (Catholic)

3.Butanda Subcounty – Samuel Agaba, Kyinyamari P.S (Anglican)

4.Kahungye Subcounty – Justus Turyahumura, Rubaya P.S (Anglican)

5.Rubaya Subcounty – Benious Akankwasa, Burimba P.S (Anglican)

6. Kaharo Subcounty – Basensa Andrew, Kaharo P.S (Anglican)

7.Ryakarimira Town Council – Derrick Asiimwe, Rukore P.S (Anglican)

8.Katuna Town Council – Patrick Begyira, Mukarangye P.S (Anglican)

9.Buhara Subcounty – Patrick Niwagaba, Kabahesi P.S (Anglican)

10. Kyanamira Subcounty – Charles Akankwasa, Muyumbu P.S (Catholic)

11. Maziba Subcounty – Elias Byaruhanga, Maziba P.S (Catholic)

12. Kibuga Subcounty – Kenneth Besigye, Kibuga P.S (Anglican)