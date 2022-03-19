The National Coalition Of Human rights Defenders has called on President Yoweri Museveni to conduct full and transparent investigations of military officers involvement in the violations of human rights.

They say the vice is escalating in the country but it remains business as usual.

They say this has been evident in the torture of Ugandans who are seen being brought in courts of law, citing the torture of writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and also the recent kidnapping of 9 journalists from an online digital television the Alternative Digitalk ,the NGO offices break ins and also interfering in NGOs work.

While speaking to the media at Ntinda on Friday 18th March 2022,Sarah Bireete, the executive director Centre for Constitutional Governance said it was high time the Commander in Chief of the Defence forces President Museveni started investigations against errant officers who torture Ugandans and those found guilty be brought to book.

Meanwhile they also asked parliament to table findings of investigations onto the wide spread allegations of torture,incommunicado arrests and illegal pre trail detentions against citizens.