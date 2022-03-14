Minister of state for Higher Education Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo has promised to deal with all parents and individuals who till now have refused to take their children back to school.

Muyingo has also warned all head of government schools for overcharging high school and administration fees from students hence promising to carry out an operation that will wipe out all the perpetrators including parents and headteachers.

He revealed this on Friday while visiting different government schools in Luwero district and for the last time asked all parents to take their children to school to avoid falling culprit as the authorities are holding an operation in the district.

He went ahead and appealed to all parents with children in boarding schools to remain calm and be patient with the government, as they will soon be allowed to visit them.

In the same spirit, Muyingo also warned to bring to book all head teachers from government schools for charging administration fees from the students saying that the government already paid for them.

In conclusion, Muyingo encouraged all teachers to abide by the guidelines put in place by the ministry of education and to make sure that they deliver as expected.