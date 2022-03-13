The Kingdom of Buganda and renowned businessman Hamis Kiggundu are at war over Kigo Land.

On Friday, Ham through his real estate company- Kiham Enterprises (U) Limited deployed casual laborers and grader operators who started excavating and clearing a 140 acre prime land in Kigo, which Mengo clearly maintains is Kabaka’s land.

Ham co-owns the real estate company with his uncle Nakibinge Kaggwa ( Ham owns 99 percent shares whereas Nakibinge owns 1 percent).

The contested land is located on the stretch lying between Victoria Serena Hotel and Mirembe Villas.

According to Mulengera news website, the Ham Enterprises proprietor justifies his claim over the 140 acres of land on grounds that the same was sold to him by Wakiso District Land Board some years ago under the following particulars: “WAK6104 Folio 25 Block 273 Plot 23977 at Kigo.”

“The Kabaka entourage and that of Ham spent the whole day confronting each other and exchanging bitter words as Police intervened to protect and enable what Kabogoza calls the illegal activities that were being carried out by the agents of the city tycoon who was equally on scene. He kept saying: “I’m here to give back up to my uncle Nakibinge Kaggwa.” On his part, Nakibinge said he was a Ugandan with a right to participate in the developing of his country by coming up with big investments adding that he wouldn’t accept blackmail, propaganda or even threats by Kabaka’s supporters and subjects,” Mulengera wrote.

“The Uganda National Roads Authority team, comprising of William Matovu and other employees, was at hand to corroborate everything Nakibinge Kaggwa and his boss Ham were saying to justify their claim against the Kabaka of Buganda. They had a curiously-issued directive from UNRA which was signed by Frank Rutebarika who serves as the Kampala Station Manager for the Roads Authority,”the local news website added.

However, Kabaka through Owek Simon Kabogoza, the Buganda Land Board CEO has since written to key government offices demanding action against Ham whom he accuses of trying to grab his land.

Kabogoza, challenges the resultant freehold title Ham owns over the same land on grounds that it was fraudulently and erroneously issued in the names of his company over and above Kabaka’s pre-existing Mailo land title.

Mengo/BLB also protested to the Ministry of Lands demanding cancelation of the tycoon’s title which the Kabaka maintains was criminally issued.

On the other hand, Kabogoza also protested by writing a two page letter to Allen Kagina through Eng Joseph Otim, who serves as Director Roads Maintenance.

Kabogoza wrote his letter on that same Friday 11th March as the rampaging Ham’s men carried on with their excavation having refused to be cowed by the Kabaka Protection Unit officers the King had dispatched to placate his land at Kigo.

The BLB boss said, Buganda Kingdom has for long related with the Roads Authority on matters of land acquisition to facilitate key infrastructure projects.

“This isn’t the UNRA we have always known,”Kabogoza told Kagina.

According to impeccable sources, Ham is inspired by fellow businessman Lawrence Mulindwa’s success at Kitende and he wants to also use the 140 acres of the contested land to set up a huge recreation complex that will comprise of a modern stadium among other amenities.