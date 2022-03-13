Security personnel in Gulu city have said that some guns used in the series of armed robberies in the city and neighboring districts of Nwoya, Amuru, and Omoro were procured from South Sudan.

The revelation follows an operation conducted jointly by the army in the past weeks that led to the recovery of two AK47 rifles and the arrest of suspects behind the recent wave of armed robberies.

The assailants have mostly been targeting Boda Boda riders with new motorcycle number plates between the months of January and late February this year.

According to security reports, at least two motorcyclists were shot dead in Gulu City and another at Corner Nwoya in Nwoya District by the thugs. Three other motorcyclists and a passenger were also shot at by the armed men but survived with serious injuries in Amuru District.

Brig. Bonny Bamwiseki, the Fourth Infantry Division Commander says that one of the guns recovered during a joint operation was from South Sudan. He was however cagey on providing further details of the recovered gun.

Brig. Bamwiseki says the thugs behind the crimes were people from outside the district but noted that security has weakened the group by arresting key suspects.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner Gulu, Francis Rwotlonyo revealed that four hardcore criminals behind the spate of gun crimes hail from Adjumani, Arua, Tororo, and Lira City.

Rwotlonyo said intensified operations conducted by both the uniformed and plain cloth operatives led to the arrest of the four suspects who have been sent on remand to Gulu Central prison.

He noted that the gun crimes are mainly a result of the rapid urbanization being witnessed in the region to which the thugs want to take advantage of and gain.

“With Gulu becoming a city, there are some activities that are almost impossible to prevent and among them is robbery, this is not only happening here but also in the neighboring city of Lira,” he said.

Rwotlonyo revealed five of the Motorcycles that were stolen from unsuspecting motorists have so far been recovered adding that two were recovered from Lira city while three were from Kitgum Municipality.

Rwotlonyo added that their security surveillance has been heightened as they continue to monitor the movements of other suspects.

Brig. Bamwiseki also noted that besides the gunmen who had been terrorizing locals within the city, security personnel netted a notorious street gang in the city.

The suspect, Peter Dickens Okwi 35 was the ring leader of street gangs commonly known as “Aguu”. The suspect was reportedly recruiting and training criminal gangs in the neighboring Nwoya District.

Okwir and his accomplice David Anywar 22, were last month charged before the court Martial at Fourth Infantry Division Headquarters with illegal recruitment and training contrary to Section 48(1) (a & b) of the Penal Code Act. They were later remanded to Gulu Central Prison.