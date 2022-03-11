President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday appointed Asiimwe John Baptist and Byansi George William as Deputy Directors of Public Prosecutions.

Asiimwe and Byansi are long-serving career prosecutors with over 20 years of work experience in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Prior to the new appointment, Mr Asiimwe has been a Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions heading the Department of International Cooperation, while Mr Byansi has been the substantive Head of Department of Field Operations and the Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Management Support Services.

The structure of the ODPP provides for four directorates, two of which fell vacant upon the appointment of Mr Wagona Vincent and Ms Komuhangi Alice Khaukha by His Excellency the President as Judges of the High Court.

The two appointees will head the Directorate of Management Support Services which is responsible for coordinating and managing administrative, logistical and other support services essential for the operations of the institution, and the Directorate of Inspections, Quality Assurance, Research and Training which is responsible for enforcement of performance standards, measures, systems and practices to promote efficient and effective management of public prosecutions and fair administration of justice.

Additionally, Mr Odiit Andrew, Ms Nabaasa Carolyn Hope and Mr Mulindwa Badru have been elevated from the rank of Senior Assistant DPP to the rank of Principal Assistant DPP.