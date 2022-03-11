Members of Parliament from the Teso and Acholi sub-regions have urged the Government to rein in on the rampant cattle thefts and related murders in their region believed to be carried out by Karimojong cattle rustlers.

NRM Usuk County MP, Bosco Okiror, on Thursday, 10 March 2022 during plenary, raised concern over the growing insecurity in Katakwi and Kapelebyong districts and the neighbouring areas revealing that people were spending sleepless nights in fear of being harmed and their livestock taken.

“In a security meeting on Monday this week, it was unequivocally stated that in the village of Guya-Guya in Usuk County, people were at a constant risk of loosing their homes because of cattle rustling,” he said.

Okiror noted that over 10 people in the area had lost their lives and 200 head of cattle had been lost, with no hope of recovery.

He said that the residents of the villages affected by the raids have chosen to move inwards and away from their settlements because of the insecurity they are faced with.

“The Government has an undertaking to provide security for its citizens and as citizens we are called upon to foster unity and live in harmony with others which is proving elusive,” he added.

Okiror asked the Government to commit itself to deploying heavy security in the areas bordering Teso and Karamoja sub-regions to curb the cattle rustling.

MP Silas Aogon (Ind. Kumi Municipality) proposed that government should not only deploy security but also compensate the families that lost their loved ones and also had their livestock stolen.

“Everyday, somebody is being killed or losing their cattle and government does not seem to be taking interest in the matter; we want to see government doing something about this,” he added.

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, extended his sympathy to the families affected by the insecurity and cattle rustling and pledged government’s efforts to intervene in the matter.

“We want to work out a plan and promise to have a solution to the matter within three months; we shall place more boots on the ground and equipment,” he said.

Gen. Muhoozi added that it would take a lot of planning and when a comprehensive action is to be implemented, it will be presented on the Floor of Parliament.

The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, instructed the Government to handle the matter expeditiously because as days pass by, property and lives are being lost.