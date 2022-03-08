Uganda’s opposition have sounded an alarm over the endorsement by the Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, of a vehicle surveillance deal with a firm, whose country (Russia) invaded Ukraine.

This was through a document released on March 7th, 2022, and signed by shadow minister for the Presidency and Security, Derrick Nyeko of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The opposition side advised Muhwezi to exercise utmost caution before endorsing such a deal, as it would endanger Uganda’s ties with the western world, directly impacting Ugandans negatively.

In August 2021, the Ugandan government committed to rewarding a 10-year surveillance contract to the Moscow-based joint stock Company Global Security.

As per details of the controversial deal, the Moscow-based firm would supply Uganda with chips, needed to track vessels, motorcycles and vehicles, as an antidote to crime.

If successful, the contract will lead to the installation of digitally-serveilled number plates on all vehicles, a move intended to keep track of their movements and curb crime.

However in a twist of events, the opposition sees the progression of such a deal as condoning and greenlighting Russia’s invasion and eventual bombardment of Ukraine, which has led to terrible loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

In the document accessed by Watchdog, Nyeko echoed an appealing tone, urging the Ugandan government to join the rest of Europe, and castigate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Endorsing such a deal according to Nyeko would automatically put Uganda on the wrong side of history – Russian side.

More importantly, his calls were tailored towards the need to join other European states in advocating for the respect of fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1948 UN charter .

“Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, countries in the European Commission, France Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States have condemned president Vladimir Putin’s war of choice and vicious attacks,” reads the statement.

“The war represents an assault on fundamental International rules and norms that have prevailed since the second world war, which we are committed to to defending as a country and as a matter of collective responsibility.”

The concerned shadow presidency minister advised Gen. Muhwezi to stay away from such a move of progressing with the deal, warning it would have serious repercussions.

“Given that the people of Uganda stand with Ukraine, and are totally against Russia’s unacceptable invarsion, as an alternative minister of security, i strongly advise against the intended awarding of a 10-year surveillance contract to the Moscow-based joint stock Company Global security, a Russian company.”

He therefore advised the minister to call off the contract, owing to the fact that the people of Uganda stand with Ukraine, and are totally against Russia’s unacceptable invasion, or war of choice.

According to him, severing ties with Russia would signal Uganda’s commitment to adhere to international and acceptable laws and standards.

“I therefore call for the cancellation of all processes leading to the signing of this contract, and other obligations thereof, as this would be a direct statement in support of Russia’s illigal activities in Ukraine,” advised Derrick Nyeko.

Uganda has mantained warm ties with Russia, due to the latter’s contribution to modernising the army through equipping it with modern miltary hardware, and the great role it played towards the attainment of indipendence by various African countries.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Yoweri Museveni met Russia’s envoy to Uganda, Vladlen Semivolos and the two held bi-lateral talks.

Moreso, Uganda recently abstained from voting on a UN general assembly ressolution, that sought to Condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Given such pro-Russia stance, it is highly unlikely that Uganda will cancell the deal.