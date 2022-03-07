Speaking during the weekly press conference at Police Headquarters in Naguru on Monday, the force Spokesperson Fred Enanga said in incidents where people have been attacked and robbed by thugs riding on bodabodas during broad day light, bystanders have been seen in video clips just looking on without offering a helping hand.

“Due to this, the joint leadership has come out and urged the members of the public to be more defensive and courageous where we witness some of these attacks. In the various clips that were captured along Mawanda road, Bugoolobi and Kololo, you could see other motorists just driving past other by-standers just there watching, not even coming out to help. Now this is very bad. We really need to be more defensive,” said Enanga.

He advised that all members of the public (Motorists, pedestrians) have a civic duty and responsibility to prevent and fight crime.

“Therefore, if you cannot prevent crime using your physical abilities, you can cry out for help, record the violent incident taking place, those with defensive driving skills on BodaBodas or motorcycles and vehicles use them to prevent crimes. You can brush against the criminals, not with an intent of killing but of injuring them so that they become defenceless. This is the message that our joint leadership has actually come up with.”

He added that the brave responders shall be considered and protected under the legal position of self-defence and defence of another person and arrangements are being put in place to offer support to brave and courageous members of the public who counter such criminals and save innocent victims from being robbed and injured.

“I want the public to remember the female medical nurse in Kasokoso Kireka who disarmed two robbers who had entered the clinic in disguise of patients, the IGP has recognized her for her bravery and quick action. And she will be given a commendation of merit.”