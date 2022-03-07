By Everest Mukiibi

A 17-year-old female employee of Kadena, a prominent pub and the lodge in Kalisizo town council, Kyotera district, is admitted in critical condition after she was stabbed several times in a bloody fight.

The incident that happened inside Kadena lodge on Saturday night, left Maureen Kyasimire with multiple life-threatening injuries on her.

However, one suspect was arrested on Sunday 6th March. Eyewitnesses say that Kyasimire and another employee were arguing over a male client when the fight ensued.

Moments after, another employee joined the fight with a sharp object which she used to stab Kyasimire on the head leaving her unconscious.

Kyasimire’s unconscious body was then dragged out of the premises and dumped in in a puddle of her own blood.

Good Samaritans rushed her to Kalisizo hospital where she is receiving intensive treatment.

Information about the incident reached Kalisizo Police station on Sunday afternoon. At least one employee has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives say they are still questioning several people including the Manager Thomas Mujuzi’s wife who was present during the fight.

Dr. Emmanuel Ssekyeru, the Kalisizo Hospital Medical Superintendent, says they managed to treat Kyasimire and her condition is improving.