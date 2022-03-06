Three people have died on spot in Kamwenge district after being shot at by a police officer following a bar fight over a maid.

The deceased have been identified as

Richard Tuhaise,28,Friday Innocent, 38,and Sam Baseka Sam, 18.

Preliminary investigations indicate that police officer number 68371 PC Nuwagaba had a misunderstanding with the deceased over a bar attendant whom the three were in love with.

It’s at that point the three ( the two deceased and police officer) separated ways and the police man came back with the gun UG POL 565903521-31923 and shot instantly at three people before running away.

Diana Namutanzi, the District Police commander for Kamwenge District says that the suspect has been a calm person but doesn’t know what really happened to prompt him to shoot.

According to Namutanzi, the suspect has been arrested in Kyenjojo District to face charges of murder,and a gun with 40 rounds of ammunition has been recovered.

This case has been registered at Kamwenge Police station under file number Kamwenge CRB 123/2022.