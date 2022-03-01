Thanksgivings come in many shapes and colours. Deputy Press Secretary to the President, Mr Faruk Kirunda’s organised one at his home in Busedde, Jinja district,and it was a picturesque of an organiser who calls the shots; one would think it is a senior minister’s event.

Mr Kirunda held duwa prayers at his family home. The list of who is who descended on the village some 10km off Jinja-Iganga highway.

The event had ministers, top NRM party honchos, ambassadors, resident district commissioners, public servants, media personalities among others.

The event started with prayers on which NRM vice chairman Al Hajj Moses Kigongo hailed Kirunda as a young man destined for greater things if he stays the course.

“He is a young man with power but very humble and down-to-earth,” Al Hajj Kigongo said, before underscoring how much attention he has put on the now deputy press secretary.

Inspectorate of Government, Betty Kamya and Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda were also among prominent people who attended Kirunda’s thanksgiving.

Kirunda, who supervised President Yoweri Museveni’s vote protection, while still working as administrator at the Office of National Chairman in Kyambogo, has made a lot of friends, most of whom personally graced his event.

From Kyambogo Office, Kirunda, a loyal, humble and hardworking young man, was promoted to deputise Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka, at President Museveni’s communications team. Nabusayi herself left her busy schedule and spent the day at Kirunda’s family which is a sign of Kirunda’s good work relationship with his boss.

Mr Museveni himself had spotted Kirunda early on while he was working in Jinja and appointed him to the youth desk in State House. Kirunda who was willing to learn how the government and its workers operate, did not disappoint. He has instead steadily earned himself loyal friends, admirers and comrades across sections of government and media.

Al Hajj Kigongo who was chief guest, told a gathering of Muslim faithful during prayers that Kirunda has chosen his correct path and served diligently and faithfully.

“That is why he is trusted with sensitive assignments which cannot just go to anyone,” Kigongo said.

He called on everyone to emulate Kirunda’s humility and down-to-earth nature.