President Yoweri Museveni will launch the Parish Development Model (PDM) on Saturday 26 February, 2022 in the eastern district of Kibuku.

This has been confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda.

UPDATE! Due to adjustments in the President's working schedule, the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM) has been maintained on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The function will be aired live on @ubctvuganda. @OPMUganda @MoLGUganda @Mglsd_UG @CHRISBARYOMUNS1 @UgandaMediaCent — Faruk Kirunda (@kirunda_faruk) February 21, 2022

The Shs490 billion PDM is meant to eradicate poverty through execution of development activities at the parishes.

Last week, the Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi told Parliament that the launch will include a demonstration of the parish based Management Information System and commissioning of the Community Tractor Scheme, a key pillar of the parish model that seeks to boost productivity.

“We have 10,594 parishes. The money in the budget for the revolving fund is Shs 17m per parish, ” said Magyezi.

The minister also revealed that beneficiaries would access the funds via their SACCOs immediately after the launch and added that there are pre-launch activities on going across the country like distribution of bicycles to LC1 and LCII chairpersons and motorcycles to LCIII chairpersons.

He said government was confident in the model’s ability to catapult the economy.

“This is the very first programme we are going to have where all ministries are going to participate with respect to their sectors at the parish level. You may think that production is under agriculture only but you need water, energy for processing of products and roads to transfer products to the markets” said Magyezi.