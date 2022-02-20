Politicians mainly from the opposition side on Saturday were denied chance to give speeches, during the send-off of his highness Emorimor Augustine Osuban, at his ancestral home in Abilaep village, Serere district.

These included Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi, National Unity Platform Principal Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), among others.

Former prime minister for Iteso Council Union (ICU) Paul Sande Emolot, and other ICU founding members were also denied a chance to speak at the burial.

It only took the efforts of National Resistance Movement NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda Captain Mike Mukula, to recognize the leaders, after several speakers decided not to introduce them, even when their presence was widely noticed at the VIP tent section.

According to several sources, the said leaders were all invited to attend the final send-off of Emorimor, but in the day’s program, they were not given a chance to greet or speak to the mourners.

While addressing mourners, Mike Mukula made it clear, that it was worthy to recognize leaders of other political parties present, casting criticisms on political disunity as one of the barriers to the development of Teso region, and Uganda in particular.

Speaking to the Teso Media Centre after the burial, Patrick Amuriat Oboi who hails from Teso region, said it was shameful for the organizing committee to deny other political leaders a chance to speak.

“Papa Osuban would have never wished this kind of scenario to happen if he was Alive. It’s total shame to the region and the country. I want to pray the organizer of such events does not repeat similar mistakes,” said Amuriat.

“Imagine they event didn’t allow the ICU council chairperson and Founding Members, it’s total shame,” He added.

Robert Kyagulanyi on his part, dismissed allegations that opposition politicians intended to turn the burial into a political talk show, claiming that he had gone for the send off, not to rally for political support.

“It’s shameful that Iteso leaders did this to us,” said the disappointed Bobi Wine, while talking to members of Teso Media Centre, soon after the burial.

The final send-off was led by Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach of Soroti Catholic Diocese. While leading burial prayers, he implored God to bless the people of Teso with peace and a spirit of unity, saying that development is next to impossible, without unity.

He also lauded the late cultural leader as a person who loved his faith, treasured Mass and the Eucharist. He also described him as an Icon of peace.

The paramount chief of Teso Augustin Osuban Emorimor died on February 5th, 2022 from Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been admitted for days. He was 88.