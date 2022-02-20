Top Bloggers and media personalities in Mbarara city have held a weeklong campaign where they crisscrossed the entire Ankole region promoting entrepreneurs and tourist attractions in the sub region.

A group of bloggers based in Mbarara, including @PatraUG, @Speke, @Colleb, @delyDerrick, Senyomo Gideon, Kabango among others, have combed the districts of Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Isingiro, Kiruhura, Sheema, Kazo, among others for the past week while they tweet and facebook about amazing people and places under the hashtag #AnkoleBusinessSymposium.

The bloggers activities are funded by area MP, Dr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari as part of the ongoing activations and preparations for the Third Investment Symposium due to take place in Mbarara City’s Kakyeka stadium, starting Monday, February 21st to 23rd 2022 on Wednesday.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to open the two-day event, with a meeting of regional leaders.

The symposium has been organised by Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDBL) in partnership with Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) under the theme “The contribution of Financial Innovation to the resilience of the economy for sustained growth”.

The symposium seeks to identify business opportunities in the region, host business to business (B2B) engagements and convene leading local and national leaders on the question of financing for recovery and growth.

Over 1,000 people are expected to attend this symposium drawn from among others; politicians, public servants, investors, Innovators, academia, faith groups, Youth, Women, and Business personalities.

The Ankole symposium is the first of the four planned investment symposiums in four sub region of Uganda through which the government aims to bring together investors from different regions to showcase, discuss and explore the investment environment in Uganda, emerging markets, opportunities, and challenges that investors face.

The Uganda Investment Symposium was launched in 2019 with the inaugural symposium held in West Nile region and a subsequent one held in Rwenzori sub region.