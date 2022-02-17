The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has said if the gruesome torture of Ugandans continues without serious government intervention, celebrating Archbishop Janan Luwum Day will become meaningless.

Archbishop Kaziimba made his call to the government and responsible authorities on Wednesday while at Kololo Independence grounds during the celebration of the 7th Archbishop Janan Luwum Day. He said currently the internet is shed with several claims of torture by the country’s security forces but the perpetrators are yet to be apprehended.

He added that the death of Archbishop Luwum was a result of former President Idi Amin’s dictatorial tendencies.

“This is what is happening now, we need to clear the present so that the death of those that fought for the present freedom and peace we enjoy are not in vain,” Kaziimba noted.

“We have seen some people torturing others, this is against what the President of Uganda wants, so why don’t the government make clear investigations and find out who are those torturing Ugandans so that celebrations like Janan Luwum day become meaningful.”

Archbishop Kaziimba added that security forces should not arrest, condemn and sentence suspects since it’s the work of the courts of law.

“Suspects must be brought to courts of law so that the needful is done.”

Currently, Uganda’s image is tainted with news of torture and victims are mainly political prisoners. Security forces have been severely blamed for the detention without trial and torture of some people supporting the opposition.