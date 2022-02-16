Members of Parliament have been asked to provide their views and proposals on the education reforms in Uganda.

The Education Policy Review Commission last month started collecting views in regards to the education system.

The Education Policy Review Commission was established in May 2021 to look into the relevance and effectiveness of Uganda’s education system.

The committee will investigate the implementation of the recommendations in the Government White Paper on Education of 1992 and issues of policy, funding, planning and implementation, among others in the education sub-sector.

Now according to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, several MPs have been receiving requests from the Commission to provide their views on the review. Anita Among said this as she chaired the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

The Deputy Speaker said the input of MPs is highly required to give good recommendations and proposals on the education system in the country and how it can be made better.

“To provide our views in the ongoing education review process and to generate a parliament consensus, I am appointing the Education Committee as a focal point to coordinate all Members of Parliament,” Among said.

The Education committee is expected to l compile the proposals and present them to the commission before Tuesday, 08 March 2022.

There have been several concerns about the education sector in the country educating mostly job seekers instead of employers. Several proposals have also emphasised teaching practical skills.