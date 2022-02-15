It has today Tuesday been established that Government initiatives of uplifting women from poverty through Uganda Women Empowerment program (UWEP) is in total disarray.

This is largely attributed to massive fraud and misappropriation of funds, allegedly by those chosen to execute the program.

A lot of discrepancies exist in the total sum of money meant to execute this poverty alleviation initiative as stipulated in documents from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

According to the Auditor General’s report, the Gender Ministry says it has in its reserves Shs.16 billion as interests collected from loans rendered to women associations.

It is asserted that this sum of money is on the account of the Ministry, but according to the Auditor General’s report, only Shs.936 million are on the said account, an indicator of deep confusion.

According to the Auditor General, this kind of Chaos and disorderliness might negatively impact several women development associations, by denying them crucial access to these funds.

The same report also reveals that the planning of this kind of project was done in a faulty way, not allowing for putting funds aside, to carry out a review of women cooperatives in place.

According to the report, arrangements were also not made to teach women on the use of modern technology, and helping them access markets for their produce hinged towards steering development.

Instead, they were given funds, when most of them did not know how to even use them, which was a dengerous development.

According to documents from the Gender Ministry, about 135,000 have benefited from this arrangements in the past five years.

Dubbed UWEP, this innitiative has helped women from a total of 11,256 associations, and money amounting to Shs. 107 billion has been spent on them.

The report also reveals that a total of 10,000 associations projected to benefit from this kind of arrangement in the past five years, only 4185 benefited, causing serious concern.

The State minister for Gender and culture Peace Mutuuzo says even as the arrangement is in total disarray as per the report, the misappropriated funds must be recovered.

She reveals that investigations have commenced to establish how money went missing, and that after recovering these funds, they will be returned to the state treasury.

This grim reality comes at the backdrop of government’s proposed plan to withdraw this responsibility from the Gender Ministry, and entrust it to the ministry of Local Government.

The leader for National Women Council in Uganda (NWCU), Hajjat Faridah Kibowa, says government must ensure proper accountability of these development funds such that they are used for intended purposes, than entrusting this role to another ministry.

She adds that leaders of these ministries and associations should be scrutinized and held accountable, to ensure transparency in disbursing and remitting these funds.

Launched in 2015, UWEP is a government program that is aimed at increasing household income and empowering women in the community.