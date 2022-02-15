Pastor Bugingo and his new bride Makula have been the buzz around town for some time now ever since their introduction ceremony.

for example ;

The court case they are still facing after being summoned by Hon Mabirizi ( a concerned citizen who is not related to any of involved parties )

Being intentionally denied divorce by Pastor Bugingo’s ex wife Teddy Naluswa ( who has clearly refused to sign the divorce papers)

The numerous critics from Pr Bugingo’s fellow church leaders and other concerned citizens .

Unfortunately it won’t get any better soon as different issues about them keep arising, so apparently Makula’s father is deceased and has been for quite a while.

But there’s a gentleman who went to Kawempe police station claiming to be Suzan’s dad , his not looking for his lost daughter NO” but rather wants to meet the man he heard she got married to for a man to man talk. How ironic????

Whereas Makula says she has never seen the impersonator in her entire life , Kawempe police thinks she still has to report to the station.

There’s so much drama in the Bugingo house because really did the dead resurrect??? , if not who are these people.