The Territorial Police in Kyankwanzi are investigating a case of murder and aggravated defilement of Namukisa Christine,10, by a yet to be identified person.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala says the deceased was defiled by unknown person on 10th/02/2022 and a case of aggravated defilement was opened up at Ntwetwe Police station.

“It is alleged that on the 10/02/2022 at around 6:00pm, the deceased Namukisa, a pupil at Bambala primary school in P.3 reached home from school and proceeded to buy sugarcane next to the trading center where she stayed for some time at her uncle’s place and on her way back at around 7:00pm, she met unidentified motorcyclist who decieved her that her mother had sent him to go with her and pick a bunch of banana from the garden along Muwangi – Ntwetwe road,” said Kawala in a statement on Sunday.

” She accepted and boarded the motorcycle.She was ridden up to near coffee plantation of one Nsabimana where she was forcefully removed from the bike, pulled to the coffee plantation and aggressively defiled by the motorcyclist, leaving her in an unconscious state until around 0800pm when she regained her conscience and walked slowly home and narrated to the mother who also informed the police.”

Kawala added that Namukisa was then admitted at Ntwetwe health center 4 where she died from on 12/02/2022.

” The scene was visited by a team of detectives and materials of evidential value recovered.Search for suspect is on.We strongly condemn such senseless acts of violence and urge parents and caretakers to always be vigilant and closely monitor movements of their children.”