The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has today Sunday supplied farmers in Kalungu district with mushroom seedlings to encourage fungi production and boost agriculture.

FAO, which is a United Nations agency precipitated this development through Kalungu District Farmers Association, and majorly directed to agriculturalists in Bukulula subcounty.

The scheme is effectively tailored towards improving livelihoods of small scale farmers in Kalungu district, through boosting their sources of revenue.

Largely aimed at Mabuye Parish, FAO, before distributing these crucial seedlings, organised a training session in partnership with JB Research and Training Centre, through which farmers were equiped with crucial mushroom growing skills.

Chairman elect for Mushroom growers in Kalungu, Katongole Kyanda, said the training session is effectively stractured to impart mushroom farming skills to the participants.

He therefore contended that together with his team, he will embark on a campaign of skilling kalungu residents with mushroom growing expertise.

“They have given us a laboratory, from where we will conduct our experiments aimed at boosting mushroom species. Most importantly, they have also given us seedlings such that we start serious farming,” said Katongole.

“I call upon all people of Kalungu, to come to Bukulula at this mushroom demonstration site, come, we unite and carry out mashroom production, such that we liberate ourselves from poverty. I assure all residents of Kalungu, that after being availed with this opportunity in Bukula, we are going to be transparent, such that we organise training sessions throughout the district, aimed at producing highly experienced mushroom growers,” he added.

Kayima Moses, also member of the same Association urgued locals to work hard beyond their physical and mental limits to liberate themselves from biting poverty.

While handing over the seedlings to farmers, head of JB Training and Research Centre, only identified as Bitwire, inspired farmers to influence their colleagues into mushroom growing, saying that this kind of fungi has a high demand and ready market, which itself is enough to extinguish poverty.

“We as JB fraternity, we have the market. We are the buyers. If you harvest them, we come and buy your products, and we will be finding you here at this domonstration site. Every month, we will be buying mushroom products, and a kilogram of dry products will be priced at Shs. 30,000,” said Bitwire.

“This means that when you have several mushroom gardens and sites, you will earn reasonable amount of money,” he supplemented.

He therefore urged them to selflessly participate in mushroom production, which among orher things will improve their earnings, and also act as a prevenrive measure and cure to certain diseases.

Arrangements and training seminars to enhance mushroom growing has been organised by FAO, and carried to about 10 districts in Uganda, of which Kalungu is the main beneficiary.

Other districts which have benefited include Nakaseke, Luweero, Lyantonde, Gomba, Mubende, Arua, Malacha and Zombo.