By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

The energy around Uganda’s tourism industry is on the up, this is after His Excellency President Museveni recently launched the new branding and catch line for Uganda’s tourism promotion at Kololo Airstrip in the heart of Kampala.

Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa is the new catchline we adopted as a nation to sell ourselves as a too global tourist destination something Breathtaking Uganda has taken to a new level.

As a leading promoter of Uganda as a tourism destination Isaiah Rwanyekiro the destination Uganda CEO says this year they want to highlight the little known yet amazing hidden gems of Uganda as part of their Big Boys and Girls Caravan that is currently completing it’s second part.

Having visited Tororo rocks, Ndolwe rocks off the lumino Majanji Busia highway, the Highlands of Kapchorwa, Mt Elgon and the wonderful tourism city of Jinja in the first part of their Caravan with stop overs at the River Nile and activities like Bunjee jumping and tubing, the caravan went up North East and covered the greater North in its second phase.

According to Breathtaking Uganda’s CEO Isaiah Jobs Rwanyekiro, the second phase has seen them explore less known but equally amazing places like Bora Matheniko Game reserve, Pian Upe Game reserve in Karamajo and the bigger more well known parks in Kidepo Valley National park our largest hidden gem in Uganda’s North East.

“What stood on the second phase was the beautiful endless grasslands of North East with the Cheetahs, Roan Antelopes only found in Pain Upe Game reserve plus the amazing giant land bird the Ostrich all present in Karamoja sub region.”

On their way back to Kampala to take a break before they head out to the West and South of the country for the final bit of the caravan, they toured the Northern districts of Lira, Gulu, Nwoya and passed by the great Murchison falls National park traversing it to it’s outer borders near Pakwach sharing space with many of the great apes of the wild in there.

“Its been indeed a breathtaking adventure so far with barbecues in the wild, breakfast in the face of the giants in the world like elephants, buffaloes, Giraffes and lions. Tubing the waters of the Nile, bungee jumping at Sipi falls and enjoying the breathtaking scenery and waters there, this round trip adventure is one I would encourage every Ugandan and foreign visitor to take” Isaiah Rwanyekiro Breathtaking Uganda CEO says.

All this has been made possible with support from Uganda Wildlife Authority, Vilakazi Safari lodge, Lemala Wild waters Lodge, Kalagala Overland camp, Adrift Uganda, Tilenga Safari lodge, Sipi valley resort, UWEC Entebbe, The Ministry of Tourism, Wild Life and Antiquities to mention but a few.

With media crews from the leading media houses in the country, celebrated photographers like Peter Hogel, Tonny Muhumuza tthe’Drone Master’ and Julius Luwemba to share the stories, the caravan aims to have reached 200 million viewers on social media and mainstream media by the time of its completion across the globe.

Breathtaking Uganda is positioning itself as the ultimate adventure company for both domestic and foreign visitors across the country and will organise more caravans and other tour packages in the course of the year to help tourists indulge deeper into the hidden pearls of the pearl of Africa Rwanyekiro emphasizes.

The third phase of the caravan that will see the crew members visit the tourist spots of Western and Southern parts is already under way with crew members currently in Kabale having a time in the islands of Lake Bunyonyi.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com WhatsApp: +256701133509