A Kabale-based businessman has died in an accident that occurred in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The deceased identified as Alex Byamugisha alias Kapolis is the proprietor of Super Light Electronics and Contractors Limited in Kabale central division.

The 32-year-old has been a resident of Rushakyi cell/ward, Southern Division, Kabale municipality.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate says that the incident happened around 4:00 am when Byamugisha was leaving Monalisa night club. He was riding a motorcycle with registration number UEN 336M Virago Sport, black in color, at Kabale Katuna roundabout when he lost control and knocked a pavement. He died on the spot.

The scene was visited by traffic police and his team. The body was taken to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem, and the motorcycle was parked at police pending IOV inspection.

Maate says that initial investigations indicate that the deceased was riding recklessly.