Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze Bakireke has advised his fellow lawmaker from Kimaanya Kabonera Dr Abed Bwanika to use his People’s Development Party (PDP) to negotiate with the state to set free political prisoners.

Nambooze said Bwanika should stop pleading with NUP leadership to sit on round table with President Yoweri Museveni to secure freedom for the Kamwokya based political outfit supporters who are in prison over political reasons. Both legislators are members of NUP.

Appearing on BBS TV on Sunday, Nambooze said Bwanika should not use NUP for his personal endeavors but rather, he should use his PDP for such negotiations with the state.

“You want us to go and negotiate with Mr Museveni but what are we going to offer him to set free the prisoners? Secondly what if tomorrow he arrests others? Bwanika must be very careful. He is one of the people who joined NUP with their parties. So since NUP is not going to follow his views, let him take his party (PDP) and negotiate with Mr Museveni.”

Ever since Bwanika came out with the idea of negotiating with President Museveni to set free all political prisoners, he has received backlash from almost all NUP leaders.

However, last week he said those opposing his opinion are free to bash him because they have no incarcerated relatives and they don’t know the pain families and relatives of those young people in jail are going through.

“No wonder most people against this idea of negotiation are free and have not been incarcerated for over a year. They are free, they can eat what they want and do anything they want but I’m talking about our young people who left their young families, their kids are not schooling, their families are grieving. I’m willing to do anything if it will make Mr. Museveni set them free,” said Bwanika.