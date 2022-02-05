The beautiful canopies, scenery and well designed structure of Vienna Golden Hotel could be seen from a far. The whimsical sounds of birds are heard from the neighbourhood village and the green environment makes the place tranquil for clients.

Located in Masaka City along Herbert Road, Vienna Golden Hotel is within a 5-minute drive of Masaka Golf Course and Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

It’s evening time and the facility is already full to capacity.It accommodates all kinds of people right from dignitaries, corporates to ordinary ones.

Far from noisy and swamped up inconveniences, Vienna Golden Hotel has lived up to serve community interests for the last 17 years.

Its not just a hotel but a community oriented facility.

The overseer of the facility operations, Brian Ssekiwunga says the rise and expansion of Vienna from guest house to a golden hotel is a story worthy sharing.

Sekiwunga holds the necessary notes and history of the hotel at his command and reminiscing about its not so easy growth journey from an ordinary inn into a desirable hotel could fuse his brain to go emotional.

The vision of Vienna Golden Hotel is Crystal clear. The ambitions are somewhat met but the aspirations are yet to be full-filled basing on the management’s goal. Sometimes the business is soothing, interesting and the next day, the supply curve goes down the bearing.

“It started as a small-guest house with very few rooms 17 years ago. Before, we had Bwala social centre as the best facility to accommodate guests and travellers but later Vienna picked up and became a thought after hotel facility,” shares a smiling Ssekiwunga, who is consultative figure of the day to day running of the hotel.

The expansion of Vienna Golden Hotel altogether has been a learning and demanding curve from the community. Not even the competitive nature, ethical dilemmas and business myths could stop them from achieving what they have now.

The changing curve of business and managerial system of Vienna Golden Hotel and Masaka City altogether has reshaped the locality of the once underdeveloped area and the business mindset of all and sundry.

” The storyline of the hotel here is one like that of a layman on the streets of Masaka Town trying to make ends meet. Knocking doors here and there before seeing the light and keys to kickstart a new life,” ponders Ssekiwunga.

Vienna guest house grew into Vienna Golden hotel due to its cooperate and appealing community affiliations. So, Magala and family could smile from due to their accomplishment but all this has not been works done in a day. It has been an empire in making that went through a burning kiln to realise the current appealing ready product in Vienna Golden Hotel.

“There are unique services that have kept us going. Seeing light and dreams fulfilled is heart-warming. The car parking reserve here is for free” added Ssekiwunga.

Jane Nankinga the hotel Manager also daughter John Magala, the facility owner, says Vienna Golden Hotel has a humble beginning but through consistency, positivity and endless working efforts, they managed to transform it from a mere guest house into a three star Hotel.

“In the beginning, business was at its lowest, we used to move from organisation to organisation looking for clients. But now the story is a bit different. Most of them come to us amd this is due to our exceptional customer care and services,” Nankinga boasts.

“”The hotel has lived up to satisfy people’s interests. The three receptions habe given us ample time to engage loads of people to their satisfaction. All together hotel has pushed me to know the values of the community and our father Magala has been very supportive about hotel management and he has been a strong pillar in Vienna Golden Hotel’s success story.”

Vienna Golden Hotel features a restaurant, a bar/lounge, and concierge services. WiFi in public areas is free.

It also has two conference rooms that accommodate 300 to 500 people.

Additionally, dry cleaning, laundry facilities, and a 24-hour front desk are onsite. All 34 rooms offer free WiFi, rainfall showerheads, and TVs with cable channels.

Vienna Golden Hotel offers 34 accommodations with complimentary bottled water and complimentary toiletries. Cable television is provided.

Bathrooms include showers with rainfall showerheads. Guests can surf the web using the complimentary wireless Internet access. Housekeeping is provided daily.