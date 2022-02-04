The Rushenyi county Member of Parliament Naome Kabasharira has thrown her support to the Ntungamo district council to resurrect the passed resolution to have Ntungamo district split into three districts for service delivery.

Kabasharira noted that Ntungamo district will not have roads worked upon if it is still big in size and has one unit to work on 2240km of road network across the district.

In August 2017, Ntungamo district council unanimously passed the resolution to create Ntungamo-Ruhaama,Kajara and Rushenyi Districts to bring services nearer to the people but later President Yoweri Museveni opposed the proposal and pledged to give the district another two road units. However, nothing has been done since then.

Speaking in council meeting on Thursday, Kabasharira revealed that she had opposed the split but if the President cannot honor his pledge she is going to mobilize all political leaders to advocate for it so the people of Ntungamo can benefit on the National cake.

She appealed to leaders not to sit back until they resurrect their council resolution to have Ntungamo split or district allocated more road units.

In the meeting held on 30th Dec 2018, championed by former labor minister Mwesigwa Rukutana, the district stakeholders supported the splitting of Ntungamo district and were to meet the president Museveni but the President had opposed it earlier.

The councilor for the Ruhaama sub county Ahabwe Bernard Mukasa noted that the district has been cheated during the Quota system, army and police cadet recruitment where it takes a small number of officers to the force compared to other districts.

Ntungamo district was created in 1993 with three counties and a few sub counties but now it has a population of 570,000 people, 12 town councils, 19 Sub Counties and 3 divisions.