The Deputy Commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineers brigade Col Twaha Kamyoma has commended the population (civilians) for working together with the army to champion national social economic transformation.

He said with out civilan support, during and after the the Peoples’ Struggle, there would be no UPDF.

He revealed this on 1st February 2022 while inspecting UPDF engineers brigade civil works at the newly renovated Mbale Army Spouses Workshop in Bugema barracks ahead of the celebrations to mark the 41st Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Week in the Elgon Region.

“I’m glad for the Cooperation from the population. This strategic partnership between the UPDF and the people has made us exist to date and forever,” he remarked.

Col Kamyoma commended the UPDF leadership for entrusting the Engineers brigade with the construction of most of its infrastructure. He further applauded the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF H.E Gen Yoweri Museveni for his leadership and directive to the UPDF Engineers brigade to handle both the construction of government schools and hospitals.

He promised to deliver whenever entrusted with building any infrastructure since the unit has developed capacity overtime, adding that the army and population are like fish and water; meaning one can’t do without the other.

UPDF engineers are also constructing several Quick Impact Projects around Bugisu and Sebei Regions.

Among these are: two classroom blocks at Busabulo Primary School in Bududa district, two classroom blocks at Bumageni Army Children’s Primary School in Mbale district, two classroom blocks at Mooni Primary School in Mbale City, three classroom blocks at Manjiya Primary School for the Deaf in Bududa district, and two classroom blocks at Kapsinda Secondary school in Kapchorwa.

Others are: An incerator is under construction at Bumadanda HC III, and Out Patients waiting shade at Namakwekwe HC III. A foot bridge connecting west and south Budadili is also under construction.

However, Col Kanyoma reminded the population of the contributions of the late Musamali and late Mama Ziporah to the liberation struggle.

As a result, a house for the son of late Musamali and renovation of his grave house is on-going, plus the renovation of a grave and building a low cost house for Ziporah.

Musamali (one of the first FRONASA fighters) and Ziporah who provided food to the fighters hailed from Namisindwa district.

Residents and area representatives to different Local Councils and head teachers in the Elgon Region applauded UPDF for ploughing back to the communities that made the revolution successful.

For instance, the Head Teacher of Busabulo Primary School recognized UPDF as a disciplined army and one that identifies with community needs.

Name Irene, the Head Teacher at Mooni Primary School expressed her gratitude to both government and UPDF for supporting education.”As a school, we thank UPDF for the new class block on behalf of the community,” she remarked.

Dr. Abdu Nyanzi, leader of the medical team at Kapchorwa Main Hospital lauded UPDF for constructing a new Neonatal Ward next to the Maternity Ward, saying this is big relief to the newly born babies.