As the country mourns the death of fallen Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile , security has warned the public to remain alert and vigilant against any threats.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,police in conjunction with other sister agencies have been deployed to make the sending off colorful and security threat free.

“As we are all saddened by the demise of our dear Prof. Emmanuel Tumusime Mutebile who has been the governor of Bank of Uganda and died on the 23/01/2022, the police equally commiserate with the family members, friends and other Ugandans,” Maate said.

“Now that his burial arrangements are underway, which will bring in many dignitaries of different calibre. We expect the public to exhibit high level of discipline and keep cooperating with security personnel. They should also continuously follow instructions as given time to time for the smooth burial exercise. All people must remain security conscious, vigilant enough and practicing neighborhood watch to each other, to prevent any intended ill motive of any kind from any wrong person(s),” Maate added.

Maate further assured the public that enough security deployment has been done both covert and overt to avert any situation intended to disrupt the burial exercise.

Governor Mutebile will be laid to rest on Sunday at his home in Kabale Municipality.