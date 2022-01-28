The government of Rwanda has announced that Uganda/Rwanda border will be re-opened on 31st January 2022, ending three years of closure.

According to the statement released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government of Uganda has made commitments to address diplomacy issues raised by Rwanda thus the need to reopen Gatuna border to show that the two countries are moving on the same page.

“Following the visit of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on the 22nd of January 2022, the government of Rwanda has taken note that there’s a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda,as well as commitment made by the Government of Uganda to address the remaining obstacles, ” Reads the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“In this regard and in line with the communique of the 4th Quadripartite Summit held at Gatuna/Katuna on 21st February, 2020, the government of Rwanda wishes to inform the public that the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda will be reopened from 31st January, 2022.”

Rwanda also assured that it remains committed to the ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between them and Uganda.

” We believe that today’s announcement will contribute positively to the speedy normalization of relations between the two countries.”

Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda on 27th February 2019, accusing Kampala of harboring and aiding her enemies.

Rwanda also accused Kampala of harassing her citizens in Uganda and specifically said former CMI commander Maj Gen Abel Kandiho was responsible for the harassment. Gen Kandiho was a few days ago dropped from his position as CMI chief.