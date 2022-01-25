President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Brig Gen Henry Isoke as the new head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

Brig Gen Isoke replaces Col Edith Nakalema.

The development has been confirmed by Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda.

“H.E the President has appointed Brig. Gen. Isoke Henry as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit replacing Col. Nakalema who is on a course. Congs, Gen. Isoke! FK @AntiGraft_SH @StateHouseUg,” Kirunda tweeted on Tuesday.

Brig Isoke has been the Deputy Head of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Col Nakalema who was unveiled to the public in 2018 as the unit head, is among the senior UPDF officers who were recently sent to a one year training course at the newly established National Defence College in Jinja.

Museveni sent Nakalema to the training along with former army Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso, former Acting Commander of Special Forces Command Brig Peter Candia among several army commanders above the rank of Colonel.