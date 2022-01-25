President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Tom Magambo of Internal Security Organization (ISO) as the Director of Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

Magambo replaces AIGP Grace Akullo.

According to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, President Museveni first promoted Magambo from the rank of Private to Major before naming him CID boss.

“… The President promoted Private Magambo Tom of Internal Security Organization (ISO) to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of the Uganda Police,” Lt Col Kakurungu said in a statement on Tuesday.

Magambo has been serving as the coordinator of the Eastern Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit (EA-FLU), a regional intelligence gathering centre based in Entebbe.

In the same appointment order, Museveni also appointed Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP).

Maj Gen Katsigazi replaces Lt Gen Paul Lokech who died of blood clot in August last year.

“H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces has today appointed Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi to the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police,” Lt Col Kakurungu stated.

Maj Gen Katsigazi has hitherto been the Deputy Commander Air Forces (D/CAF).